Poco M3 Pro with 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : POCO Poco M3 Pro comes in three colour options.

Poco has just unveiled its first 5G smartphone in India, the Poco M3 Pro. The M3 Pro comes with dual 5G support and offers an immersive 90Hz Full High Definition display, and flagship-level 7nm power efficiency.

Poco M3 Pro houses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with dual 5G support. The device is equipped with an 8-core CPU with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz, and a powerful ARM Mali G57 GPU. This GPU enhances the power experience with 60% improvement for machine learning, 30% more performance density, and 30% better energy efficiency.

This device comes equipped with UFS 2.2 flash memory technology which provides three times faster experience than UFS 2.1 and faster game loading time.

Besides that, the Poco M3 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch screen and 90Hz reality flow display panel. The smartphone has been launched in Power Black, CoolBlue and the POCO yellow colour variants.

The handset comes with a 48MP Triple Camera setup at the back which includes Night Mode, Slow Mo, Multiple Time-Lapse Mode, and Clone Photo. It comes with a macro camera that captures details, and a depth sensor that allows users to capture captivating portraits and stunning photos, irrespective of the content users are shooting.

All of this is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery. With normal usage, the company claims that the battery easily lasts throughout two days, ensuring that users don’t have to worry about battery levels, and offers a user-friendly experience. Making it an ideal companion for daily usage, the device comes with a 22.5W fast charger with 18W fast charging support.

Price in India, Availability

POCO M3 Pro will be available for purchase starting 14 June, 2021, via Flipkart. The handset will be available for a price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.