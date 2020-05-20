Image Source : APPLE Photoshop on iPad gets Adobe curves, brush sensitivity tools.

Adobe has introduced two of its core features curves and brush sensitivity by adjusting the pressure sensitivity of Apple Pencil in Photoshop on iPad. Curves enable users to make specific adjustments to the colour and tone of the image (like contrast, exposure, saturation, highlights, shadows and color balance) in a non-destructive way.

"The first version includes adjustments of tonal curves for all channels, multi-node selections, and some great new affordances to enable the app to recognize when you want to tap and drag a node with your finger or pencil or select it," said software major Adobe.

Users can now adjust the pressure sensitivity of Apple Pencil for more precise brushing, cloning, and other effects when using brush-based tools.

"At the lightest end of the range you get greater pressure values applied with less force, while the highest end of the range gives you greater force to achieve maximum pressure," explained Adobe.

Photoshop on iPad allows users to craft composites with fingers and retouch images with Apple Pencil. Your PSDs will remain the same, whether you're working on desktop or iPad.

Adobe Photoshop that arrived on iPads globally in November brings core compositing and retouching workflows to iPad. For the millennials, this is a great opportunity to become a creative pro as Photoshop on iPad is an intuitive, more accessible entry point to the Adobe tool for new users.

It features full PSD (Photoshop document files) interoperability, a touch-based user interface (UI), Cloud document access, and the power to work on real-world, multi-layered creations. Next up is Adobe Illustrator which is slated to arrive on iPad this year.

