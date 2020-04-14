Oppo Ace2 with Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM announced: Here's what you need to know

Oppo Ace2 comes in three colour options.

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has unveiled its flagship Oppo Ace2 smartphone today. The flagship smartphone brings 5G support out of the box thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with the X55 mode. The handset also comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support along with 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging technology. The device also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo Ace2 features a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The flagship smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processer paired with the X55 platform for 5G support. The handset packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh along with all the aforementioned charging madness. It runs on ColorOS 7.1 based on Google's Android 10 operating system.

On the optics front, the Oppo Ace2 packs in a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two portrait cameras. Upfront, the device sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo Ace2 is available in three colour variants, namely, grey, purple and silver. The base variant of the flagship smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it is priced at RMB 3999 (roughly Rs. 43,200). As for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, it comes with a price tag of RMB 4399 (roughly Rs. 47,500). The top of the line 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant is priced at RMB 4599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The official sale of the smartphone will begin on April 20 in China.

