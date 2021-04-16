Oppo A74 5G to launch in India on April 20: Expected price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo A74 5G to launch in India on April 20.

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is set to unveil yet another 5G smartphone in India. The mid-range Oppo A74 5G in set to launch in India on April 20. According to the company, the upcoming smartphone is going to be the company's first 5G-ready phone under Rs 20,000.

The brand has been consistently working to bring in customer-centric meaningful innovations and advanced technologies across its portfolio, the company said in a statement.

This is Oppo's first phone with 5G compatibility in the pocket-friendly segment, it added. The upcoming smartphone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate. According to GizmoChina, the smartphone might feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers an FHD+ resolution.

It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo A series phones have time and again proved expertise in delivering futuristic state-of-the-art technology innovations, user-friendly design aesthetics, trendy and fashionable form factor and all this at a competitive price point, the company said.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently launched a new smartphone under its F series, F19, for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB+128GB storage variant, OPPO F19 comes in two colour variants -- prism black and midnight blue.

(with IANS inputs)