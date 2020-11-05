Moto G9 Power with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : MOTO Moto G9 Power with 6,000mAh battery launched

Motorola has just launched yet another budget-oriented smartphone in Europe, the Moto G9 Power. The key highlights of the smartphone include the massive 6,000mAh battery, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and more. The smartphone is an addition to the company’s Moto G9 family, which includes the Moto G9, Moto G9 Plus as well as Moto G9 Play.

Moto G9 Power price

Moto G9 Power has been launched in the Europe for a price of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB variant. The smartphone is available in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour variants. In the coming week, the smartphone is said to be made available in selected countries in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Moto G9 Power specifications

Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It packs in 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. The dual-SIM handset runs on Android 10 right out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Moto G9 Power sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

