JioPhone 4G phone's price to increase in India by Rs. 300; To be priced at Rs. 999

Reliance Jio took the tech world by storm by launching the affordable, 4G JioPhone by providing 4G connectivity to people under Rs. 1,000. Launched way back in 2017, the 4G feature phone will now start selling again and will get a price hike in the country in a couple of days. Read on to know more about it.

JioPhone price to rise

It is suggested that the JioPhone will be sold for Rs. 999 in the country up from the original price of Rs. 699. This means the phone will get a price hike of Rs. 300. Additionally, the report by 91Mobiles suggests that the feature phone has been facing a scarcity in stock but it seems to have been resolved.

While the Jio website still mentions the price of the first-generation JioPhone to be Rs. 699, the company is expected to change the price soon and make it official in a few days.

Apart from an increase in price, the JioPhone will come with a mandatory Rs. 125 recharge pack which will make the price of the phone more than Rs. 1,000. The feature phone is also expected to resell with a new Qualcomm processor instead of the Spreadtrum processor it was launched three years ago.

For those who have forgotten, the JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and an alphanumeric keypad. With a compact design, it gets 4-way navigation, a headphone jack, torchlight, FM radio, and an SD card slot. There is also support for two cameras: a 2MP rear cameras and a 0.3MP front camera, along with a 2,000mAh battery with a standby time of 15 days.

Additionally, the JioPhone runs KaiOS, supports voice assistant, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 18 Indian languages, can be connected to a big screen via JioMediaCable, and supports Jio apps (MyJio, JioSaavn, JioTV, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, HelloJio, JioVideoCall, JioShare, JioGames).

