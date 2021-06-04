JioPhone 5G, JioBook laptop, Jio 5G and more expected to launch on June 24

Image Source : JIO JioPhone 5G, JioBook laptop, Jio 5G launch expected on June 24.

Reliance at its 2020 AGM announced a partnership with Google, with which the company promised to bring a cheap 5G smartphone in the country. Now, after one year, Reliance is expected to announce the launch of a new affordable 5G smartphone at its 2021 AGM on June 24. Alongside the affordable 5G smartphone, the company is also expected to launch a JioBook laptop.

According to the leaks and reports, the telecom giant is also gearing up to launch its own laptop called JioBook. Considering most of us are working from home these days, it would be a great time for the company to introduce their own laptop. If the laptop is priced competitively, as suggested in the leaks, it can set a new benchmark in the Indian market. The leaks further suggest that the JioBook will target school and college students as it will offer entry-level specifications.

As for the specifications, the JioBook is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is expected to feature a 1366×768 resolution display and come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, Jio is also expected to finally roll out its 5G service soon. The company has been working on 5G for more than a year now. We are also seeing 5G towers being installed in our neighbourhood, which means the telecom operators are just about to flick the switch to finally allow users to experience high-speed internet on the go. Jio is not the only telecom operator working on 5G and we might soon see 5G network solutions from other brands like Airtel, Vi and more.