Free voice calls for life, free HD TV and high-speed broadband: Jio Giga Fiber to bring bag of goodies

Free voice calls for life, free HD TV and high-speed broadband: Jio Giga Fibre to bring bag of goodies

Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the roll out of Jio Giga Fiber from September 5, that will offer free voice calls for life from landline phones, high-speed broadband of minimum speed of 100 mbps, free high definition TV and dish with a minimum subscription of Rs 700 per month. Speaking at the 42nd AGM of the company, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani also announced unlimited ISD calling service from Jio landline at fixed monthly rental of Rs 500 to US and Canada.

“In India even the most basic Jio Giga Fiber will start at 100 mbps at the lowest end. We have plans to go all the way to 1 gbps. We are pricing our plan at one-tenth of global rate to make it accessible for every home," Ambani said. He said that plan will start at monthly rental of Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000. From mid-2020, the premium Jio Giga Fiber customers will also get to watch new movies on the same day of its release, Ambani said.

"Premium Jio Giga Fiber customers can watch movies at home... the same day they are released in theatres! This service will be launched in the middle of 2020," he said.

Here are some of the tech highlights from Mukesh Ambani's address to Reliance AGM

- Jio Fiber services to be launched on a commercial basis from September 5.

- Jio Fiber will offer internet speeds of 100 mbps, going up to 1,000 mbps; to be priced at Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 a month.

- Voice calls from Jio Fiber fixed line phones to anywhere in the country will be free for life.

- Jio Fiber Welcome Offer - Jio Fiber customers opting for the annual plan - JIO-FOREVER - to get a FULL HD TELEVISION or a Home PC and a 4K SET-TOP-BOX absolutely free, Mukesh Ambani announced.

- Reliance Jio has entered into a long-term alliance with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation with the launch of new cloud data centres.

- Jio is setting up a pan-India Edge Computing and Content Distribution network starting with tens of thousands of nodes.

- On the Jio-Microsoft alliance, Mukesh Ambani said Jio will set up a network of large world-class data centres across India powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

