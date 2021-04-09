IPL 2021: Jio announces new prepaid, postpaid plans for cricket fans

IPL 2021: Jio prepaid, postpaid plans with Disney Hotstar subscription.

IPL 2021 is about to kick off today and Jio has once again launched a few new offers for the cricket fans. The telecom operator has partnered up with Disney+ Hotstar to provide live streaming of IPL matches when users pay for select prepaid and postpaid plans. Here’s how you can get access to IPL 2021 using Jio’s network at affordable prices.

With Postpaid Plus plans, Reliance Jio is offering one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399. Jio Postpaid Plus plans start at Rs. 399 a month and go all the way up to Rs. 1,499 a month.

As for the prepaid users, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will come in with prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs. 401. With the Rs. 401 Jio prepaid recharge plan, the users will get 3GB daily high-speed data along with 6GB additional data and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 28 days. The Rs. 598 prepaid recharge plan will offer 2GB daily high-speed data and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 56 days. The users can also upgrade to the Rs. 777 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB daily high-speed data along with 5GB additional data and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 84 days.

Lastly, the users can choose to go in with the flagship Rs. 2,599 Jio prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB daily high-speed data along with 10GB additional data and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 365 days. Notably, all the aforementioned prepaid recharge plans come with unlimited voice calls.

Apart from this, Jio has also updated the Jio Cricket Play Along app where users will be able to express their emotions with emoji stickers. The users will also be able to participate in cricket-based quizzes. The IPL 2021 season is set to kick off at 7:30pm IST on Friday, April 9.