iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 contribute to 71% of Apple sales in Jan.

The iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have contributed to 71 per cent of Apple's total sales for the month of January, as the tech giant grabbed six places in the global top 10 best-selling smartphones list.

The Apple iPhone 12 led the list followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to Counterpoint Research's ‘Market Pulse' report. There was a pent-up demand for 5G upgrades within the iOS base which, along with strong carrier promotions, resulted in robust sales for the iPhone 12 series.

"Besides, Apple launched the new iPhone series later than the usual date, resulting in strong demand for these models spilling over into January," the report said late on Saturday.

Nearly one-third of Apple's sales for the iPhone 12 series came from the US due to strong carrier promotions and 5G demand.

"The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in the US, as consumers preferred the high-end version. Old models iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 also continued to do well," the report mentioned. The iPhone 12 mini made it to the top 10 list, trailing the other iPhone 12 series models as well as the iPhone 11.

"The iPhone 12 mini, which offers specs similar to that of the iPhone 12 at a lower price, failed to attract buyers because of a smaller display and lower battery capacity".

The sub-$150 devices Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 managed to grab fifth and sixth spots, respectively, in January.

These smartphones together contributed a 25 per cent share to Xiaomi's total sales for the month which is gradually expanding its share in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Samsung's Galaxy A21s managed to maintain its position in the top 10 list. The Galaxy A31, the other Samsung model in the top 10, entered the list for the first time.

"Samsung is aggressively promoting the Galaxy A series. It comes with a premium design, fresh colours and latest specs at affordable prices," the report noted.

Through the A series, Samsung is also looking to attract the users of Honor devices, present in sizeable numbers in Europe, Latin America, South East Asia and MEA.

(with IANS inputs)