Huawei India is launching the Huawei Watch GT 2 in India today at an event in New Delhi. The key highlights of the smartwatch include 2 weeks of battery life, the new Kirin A1 chipset and more. The smartwatch is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs. 20,000. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon today and here are all the live updates right from the event.