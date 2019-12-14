FASTag to get mandatory from tomorrow: How to buy RFID tag, recharge online and more

How to buy FASTag online, recharge FASTag online and more.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection tag that will be mandatory in India starting December 15. It is an initiative by NHAI (National Highway Authority of India). The sticker comes fitted with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), which helps the sensors on the toll plazas to automatically collect toll when a vehicle passes by. While the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program made FASTag compulsory from December 1, the government decided to extend the date so that the users who were not able to get one can buy one now.

From December 15, the sticker should be attached to the windshield of your vehicle or the vehicle owner will be charged double the toll fee at the national highways. Here are all your questions answered about the FASTag RFID toll collection tag.

How to buy a FASTag for your car?

FASTag is getting mandatory now and it is available at various channels. The easiest way to get one is to buy it online. The RFID tag is available via PayTM and a lot of banks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, AXIS Bank, SBI and more. In order to get one from PayTM, you can easily open the PayTM app and order one. However, to get one from your bank, you will either need to visit your bank's website or contact the bank directly.

Since the sticker is getting mandatory and there is not enough time on the clock, you can even get one offline. The FASTags will also be available at government petrol pumps including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Additionally, you can even get one from an NHAI toll plaza.

Do note that you will need some original documents in order to purchase a new FASTag sticker. The list of documents include RC of vehicle, passport size photo of the vehicle owner and KYC documents.

As for the pricing, the FASTag sticker can range from Rs. 100 all the way up to Rs. 500. Paytm charges Rs. 500 but in return gives users Rs. 150 back in their Paytm wallet. Similarly, different banks and retailers provide different offers.

How to recharge FASTag online

FASTag sticker can be recharged online via various portals. The RFID tag, if purchased from PayTM, can easily be topped up using the PayTM app. The user just needs to ensure that there is enough money in their Paytm wallet and the rest will be taken care of by the app itself. As for the FASTag linked with bank accounts, the amount will automatically be deducted from your linked account as soon as you cross a toll plaza. However, you still need to ensure that there is enough balance maintained in your account. In case of any transaction, a message will be sent to the registered mobile number.

FASTag Extra charges or Penalties

From December 15, FASTag will get mandatory all across India and owners of vehicles not fitted with the RFID sticker, will be charged double the toll fee at the national highways.

More on FASTag news, tips and more