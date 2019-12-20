Facebook working on its own OS to compete against Android, iOS

Facebook OS to soon launch for mobile and computing devices.

Facebook is currently working on its own mobile operating system for smartphones and computing devices. With the upcoming operating system, the company aims to take down the already popular Google’ Android operating system. According to a report by, The Information, the development of the upcoming OS is being handled by Mark Lucovsky, a Microsoft veteran.

Facebook has not yet announced what kind of hardware it will be using to launch its own operating system. However, Facebook's current hardware line up including Facebook Oculus and the Portal line of smart displays could benefit from the upcoming software. Currently, this hardware runs on a modified version of Google’s Android operating system.

Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s head of hardware, said to The Information, “We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us. We don’t think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case. And so we’re gonna do it ourselves.”

Apart from its own operating system, the American social media firm is also adding new products to its portfolio. Alongside development in augmented reality glasses, the company is also working on a smart assistant that can compete against the likes of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

Unlike Google Assistant that uses Google as its search engine, Facebook's smart assistant could use Bing as its search engine since the company has already reached out to Microsoft to license data.

While the company is doing this stating it does not trust Google, Facebook itself has been in a lot of controversies lately. So, the question remains that people who do not trust Google with Android will be able to trust Facebook?