Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus won’t damage a smartphone even after a 2-meter fall

Corning is known for making protective glasses for smartphones, laptops, and more to keep them from damages. The company has now introduced its next-gen Gorilla Glass -- the Gorilla Glass Victus -- which has been touted as a breakthrough in glass technology and will provide better drop and scratch resistance to devices. Read on to know more about the new protective glass.

The new Gorilla Glass Victus focuses on better prevention from drops and catches and is claimed with withstand drops from 2 meters on hard surfaces. The new glass is suggested to be 2 times better than the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 in terms of scratch resistance. Additionally, it also comes with higher retained strength and surface quality.

Additionally, it will provide users with 4 times better and improved scratch resistance as compared to the competitive aluminosilicate glasses. This comes as a great feature as scratches tend to surface on the displays of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables sooner or later.

“Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices. Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus," said John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics.

While Corning hasn't given out an exact availability date for the new Gorilla Glass Victus, it has confirmed that Samsung will be the first to include the glass for its smartphone. This means that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is most likely to get a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

