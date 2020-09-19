Saturday, September 19, 2020
     
Apple patents micro LED display for fitness band, iPads and more

Apple has reportedly patented a Micro-LED display for future MacBook, iPads and a fitness band.

New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2020 18:55 IST
Image Source : APPLE

Apple has reportedly patented a Micro-LED display for future MacBook, iPads and a fitness band. Apple is looking ahead to make a move to Mini-LED displays for its high-end iPad as well as MacBook models, reports GizmoChina.

Micro-LED has the double advantage of offering less power consumption than the current Apple Watch screens, and of being thinner, too. It also offers a faster update rate and a wider viewing angle.

The main barrier to adoption is the micro-LED manufacturing process, which is complicated - glass substrates are used which need a lot of testing. Earlier, Apple was granted a patent for Fitness Band that may use micro-LED, but there's no confirmation if the company is actually planning to enter that segment.

Apple could be using the MicroLED Display panel for the seventh-generation Apple Watch. According to reports, Apple is investing around $330 million in the Taiwan-based company for a micro-LED factory that will manufacture displays for future iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and other devices from Apple.

