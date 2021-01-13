These are the 50 most dangerous passwords

Technology has become one of the most integral parts of our lives. These days imagining a life without a laptop or a smartphone has become an impossible task. In a world where billions of people are storing information on the internet, vulnerability just keeps on increasing year-on-year. National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant recently said that cyberattacks have gone up by a significant margin.Pant claims that every day 4 lakh malware are found and at least 375 cyberattacks are witnessed in India itself. The risk is much higher for financial and payment-related data. In order to protect ourselves, we just need to ensure we are using strong passwords.
NordPass publishes a list of what the ‘worst’ passwords for every year. The list is made out of all the passwords that are the easiest to crack.
The following passwords are rated to be the most dangerous passwords around the globe:
- picture1
- senha
- Million2
- aaron431
- evite
- jacket025
- omgpop
- qqww1122
- qwer123456
- unknown
- chatbooks
- 20100728
- 5201314
- Bangbang123
- jobandtalent
- default
- 123654
- ohmnamah23
- zing
- 102030
- 147258369
- party
- myspace1
- asd123
- a123456789
- 1111
- a801016
- 12341234
- 101010
- princess1
- 987654
- love
- 25251325
- iloveyou1
- 686584
- hunter
- password123
- 123456789a
- naruto
- 888888
- 1234qwer
- 147258
- 999999
- 159357
- 88888888
- 789456123
- anhyeuem
- 1q2w3e
- 789456
- 6655321
In case you have set any of the aforementioned passwords on your accounts, you should immediately change it in order to ensure a higher level of security.