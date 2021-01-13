These are the 50 most dangerous passwords

Image Source : PIXABAY Here are some of the most dangerous passwords used in the world.

Technology has become one of the most integral parts of our lives. These days imagining a life without a laptop or a smartphone has become an impossible task. In a world where billions of people are storing information on the internet, vulnerability just keeps on increasing year-on-year. National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant recently said that cyberattacks have gone up by a significant margin.

Pant claims that every day 4 lakh malware are found and at least 375 cyberattacks are witnessed in India itself. The risk is much higher for financial and payment-related data. In order to protect ourselves, we just need to ensure we are using strong passwords.

NordPass publishes a list of what the ‘worst’ passwords for every year. The list is made out of all the passwords that are the easiest to crack.

The following passwords are rated to be the most dangerous passwords around the globe:

picture1 senha Million2 aaron431 evite jacket025 omgpop qqww1122 qwer123456 unknown chatbooks 20100728 5201314 Bangbang123 jobandtalent default 123654 ohmnamah23 zing 102030 147258369 party myspace1 asd123 a123456789 1111 a801016 12341234 101010 princess1 987654 love 25251325 iloveyou1 686584 hunter password123 123456789a naruto 888888 1234qwer 147258 999999 159357 88888888 789456123 anhyeuem 1q2w3e 789456 6655321

In case you have set any of the aforementioned passwords on your accounts, you should immediately change it in order to ensure a higher level of security.