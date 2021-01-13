Wednesday, January 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. These are the 50 most dangerous passwords

These are the 50 most dangerous passwords

Here are the 50 most dangerous passwords used around the world. Are you using any one of them?

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2021 21:06 IST
passwords
Image Source : PIXABAY

Here are some of the most dangerous passwords used in the world.

Technology has become one of the most integral parts of our lives. These days imagining a life without a laptop or a smartphone has become an impossible task. In a world where billions of people are storing information on the internet, vulnerability just keeps on increasing year-on-year. National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant recently said that cyberattacks have gone up by a significant margin. 

Pant claims that every day 4 lakh malware are found and at least 375 cyberattacks are witnessed in India itself. The risk is much higher for financial and payment-related data. In order to protect ourselves, we just need to ensure we are using strong passwords. 

NordPass publishes a list of what the ‘worst’ passwords for every year. The list is made out of all the passwords that are the easiest to crack. 

The following passwords are rated to be the most dangerous passwords around the globe:

  1. picture1
  2. senha
  3. Million2
  4. aaron431
  5. evite
  6. jacket025
  7. omgpop
  8. qqww1122
  9. qwer123456
  10. unknown
  11. chatbooks
  12. 20100728
  13. 5201314
  14. Bangbang123
  15. jobandtalent
  16. default
  17. 123654
  18. ohmnamah23
  19. zing
  20. 102030
  21. 147258369
  22. party
  23. myspace1
  24. asd123
  25. a123456789
  26. 1111
  27. a801016
  28. 12341234
  29. 101010
  30. princess1
  31. 987654
  32. love
  33. 25251325
  34. iloveyou1
  35. 686584
  36. hunter
  37. password123
  38. 123456789a
  39. naruto
  40. 888888
  41. 1234qwer
  42. 147258
  43. 999999
  44. 159357
  45. 88888888
  46. 789456123
  47. anhyeuem
  48. 1q2w3e
  49. 789456
  50. 6655321

In case you have set any of the aforementioned passwords on your accounts, you should immediately change it in order to ensure a higher level of security. 

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News