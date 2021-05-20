Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to get free Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher

Image Source : FREE FIRE How to get free Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire is one of the more popular battle royale games in the mobile gaming world. It picked up its popularity mainly after the exit for PUBG Mobile from India. As PUBG Mobile is gearing up for a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire is trying its best to make its users stay.

Just like many other popular games, Garena Free Fire also comes with exclusive in-game items. However, users are asked to shell out money in order to unlock these items. Free Fire is currently offering free redeem codes that provide players the option to procure exclusive in-game rewards for free.

With the new redeem code, the users will receive rewards like the Leap of Faith surfboard, guitar basher and water fest. The redeem code for the month of may is - ESX24ADSGM4K and this one is specific to the India servers. In case you live outside India, the game will show you a message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server.”

Apart from this, the users might also get free diamonds, Chrono Box and more with the help of the redeem codes.

How to use redeem rewards on Garena Free Fire

Here’s how you can use the new Redeem code:

On a browser, head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website. Log in to your Free Fire account using one of the given platforms, which include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple and Twitter. Once logged in, link your account with your Free Fire ID. Now, enter the redeem code- ESX24ADSGM4K on the required field. Click on the ‘confirm’ button to complete the task. You will get a pop-up on the screen, on which you will have to hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process. You will get an email once the rewards are sent to you.