Image Source : WATTBIKE 5 Smart Indoor bikes to meet your fitness goals in 2021

With the catastrophe of Covid-19 many people of India got serious about their health and started focusing on boosting their immunity. Exercising at home during lockdown becomes mandatory for fitness enthusiasts and they have started buying equipment for their home in order to maintain their body. Over the last year, the demand for indoors has been raised because it is a popular piece of equipment in many home gyms.

However, with so many options available in the market, choosing the right tool/equipment can be challenging. An uncomfortable bike has the potential to affect your performance and form, while you bike. Here are some options you can opt for your home.

Watt bike

Wattbike is a universal solution for everyone from beginner cyclists and gym users to sophisticated national coaches and performers looking for the winning edge. It is the perfect cycle ergometer. Incredibly versatile, they are equally at home on the side of a rugby pitch as they are on the gym floor or in the studio. It is a specialized bike from the UK that can work on your fitness as well as sports training to bring out the best version of you.

The smartest indoor bike in the world, already been used by some major key athletes and facilities. It has commendable features such as it provides accurate data, real ride feel technology, gives polar view, Handlebar Height etc. Its unique technology replicates the resistance and sensation of riding on the road, delivering the most authentic ride feel available. That means all of the effort you put in indoors easily translates out onto the road

Flexbike

The Flexbike is a Bluetooth enabled smart bike. It connects with the Flexnest’s app which allows users to choose through 3 types of bike workouts such as Quick, Virtual & Class ride. The key features of this bike are: Bluetooth enabled, On-demand classes, Virtual videos, Compete with the community, Skilled instructors, 1 year complimentary membership & many more.

PowerMax BS -130

POWERMAX FITNESS BS-130 GROUP BIKE Cycling Bike offers all of the necessities for an amazing cycling workout along with everything at-home fitness enthusiasts could wish for. Exercising in the comfort of your own home has never been so easy, convenient, or fun! Its fully adjustable handlebars and high-density padded seat offer a completely customizable experience for ultimate user experience and compatibility.

Joroto Indoor Cycle

It is a professional exercise bike for home Cardio gyms. . It's a great choice for a stationary bike. It has many features such as – It is fully adjustable - With 2-way adjustable handlebar and 4-way adjustable seat, this indoor cycling bike suits most users with different heights. With a convenient resistance adjustable knob, you can adjust the intensity of your workout, it is perfect for any user's skill level.

Easy-read digital monitor to track workout data including your workout time, speed, RPM, distance, and calories burned; 10" large tablet support allows you to put your tablet on the bike to watch cycling classes; Dual transportation wheels for easy move and has replaceable pedals.

Lifelong FitPro Plus Airbike

Lifelong FitPro plus black steel air bike exercise machine with moving handles and back support have adjustable seat height and foot lock pedal which makes your exercise stress-free. It has a digital display meter that displays your exercise time, revolutions per minute and calories burnt. It has a height, length and weight of 61.5 cm, 91 cm and 17 kg respectively. It has a width of 18.5 cm. It has a 1-year warranty on parts and manufacturing defects.