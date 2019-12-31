Happy New Year 2020: How to download WhatsApp New Year Stickers

How to download New Year 2020 stickers for WhatsApp

New Year’s eve! It’s the last day of 2019 and when the clock will stick 12, the one job that we all will do is to send across new yeat wishes. On the occasion of New Year 2020, it gets best to wish people with colourful and expressive stickers, for which WhatsApp stickers are an apt choice.

To make the exchange of WhatsApp New Year 2020 stickers a breeze here’s how to download new year stickers for WhatsApp:

How to download WhatsApp New Year 2020 stickers? (Android)

For this, you need to follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Go to the Google Play Store.

Play around with keywords such as ‘new year stickers for WhatsApp’ or ‘WhatsApp new year stickers.’ The former keyword worked better and showed good results.

Following this, a list of apps to solve the purpose will get displayed and you can choose the ones you like.

The apps include New Year Stickers for WhatsApp, New Year Sticker for Whatsapp - WAStickerApp, WAStickerApps Happy New Year Stickers, to name a few.

Now you just have to download the app/apps that best suits you.

Once downloaded, you have to open up the app and select the stickers or the sticker package you like.

Now, just select the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option and the stickers will get downloaded.

Once this is done, open up WhatsApp and select the chat you want to send the stickers to.

Select the emoji option and then the option to access GIFs and stickers.

Select the stickers option, find the newly downloaded ones, and send them.

How to download WhatsApp New Year 2020 stickers? (iOS)

Sadly, there aren't any apps to download new year stickers for WhatsApp. However, iPhone users can download new year stickers that work with iMessage. The app options include Happy New Year 2020, which is a paid app and New Year 2020 Stickers, which is a free download.

You can download either of them and the new year stickers will automatically get added to the iMessage app bar.

We hope you find the above-mentioned steps helpful so that you wish everyone a Happy New Year 2020 with fun.

