  4. Thalapathy Vijay, Tamil star, launches political party, names it Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam

Thalapathy Vijay, Tamil star, launches political party, names it Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay launched his political party on Friday.

February 02, 2024
Thalapathy Vijay
Image Source : FILE Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay launched his political party on Friday. He has named it Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). He said he will contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

Politics was not yet another vocation but "holy public service," he said in a statement here. "Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam" would loosely translate to "Tamil Nadu Victory Party."

The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans, even as speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Vijay said his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nor would it support anyone, as decided in its recently held General Council and Executive Council meetings. "I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service."

Vijay said, "I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu.

