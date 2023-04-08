Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'We will chop off the tongue of judge...' Congress during protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: In a shocking video from Tamil Nadu, Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president was heard intimidating to chop off the tongue of the judge who convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The defamation case was filed against the ex-MP Rahul Gandhi, over his "Modi surname" remarks, and was sentenced to two years of imprisonment. Remarks of Manikandan came during a protest that was organised by the party on April 6, 2023.

Case registered against Manikandan

While interacting with ANI, Dindigul police on Saturday informed that they have registered a case against Manikandan under three sections including section 153B of the IPC. He further informed that an investigation is underway.

"we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict"

"When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," said Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party on April 6, 2023.

Rahul Gandhi challenged his conviction

Rahul Gandhi earlier appeared before the Surat court to file a plea challenging his conviction. A sessions court in Gujarat's Surat city granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after admitting his appeal against conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail, a defence lawyer said.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha

Gandhi (52), who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after he was handed two-year jail term last month, was present in Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera's court which granted him bail till the disposal of his appeal on a bond of Rs 15,000. The court also issued a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister, over the application for suspension of the conviction.

Next hearing is to be held on April 13

It set April 13 for hearing the plea seeking the suspension of conviction and subsequent sentence.