AMMK joins hands with BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party on Monday announced that it will be joining hands with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran said that the AMMK has offered its 'unconditional support' to the BJP to ensure victory in Tamil Nadu. Dhinakaran is also an AIADM rebel and nephew of J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala.

Addressing a press conference Dhinakaran said, "We Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is going to form an alliance with BJP to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also we have given unconditional support to BJP Alliance."

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi secured a victory in Varanasi with 6,74,664 against Congress's Ajay Rai. The BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

