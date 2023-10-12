Tamil Nadu: Two history-sheeters killed in police encounter in Thiruvallur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday gunned down two history-sheeters in an encounter in Thiruvallur, said officials. The two rowdies, Muthusarvanan and Satish, were killed in the Cholavaram area when they tried to attack police officials.

Both were arrested in murder of an AIADMK party member

According to officials, both of the accused were arrested in Delhi in connection with the murder of an AIADMK party member. Officials said that while both suspects were being taken to Chennai, they attempted to escape from police custody near Marembedu village. They attacked the police team after which they were gunned down by the officials.

K Shankar, Commissioner of Police, Avadi, said, "Last August, there was a murder in Red Hills. In this case, two accused were absconding. A special team was formed to arrest them. Early this morning, the special team received a message about the whereabouts of the accused. So they went there to arrest them."

Police personnel sustained injuries

"The accused had weapons with them, and they fired at police personnel. They sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. In self-defence, police opened fire against the accused. They were also injured and were taken to the nearby hospital. They succumbed to the injuries. Further action will be taken as per law," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a rowdy sheeter was shot at and injured by the police when he allegedly tried to escape from their clutches in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu. He is categorized as an A+ history category rowdy. According to officials, the police opened fire after he attacked the personnel while being taken to Chengalpattu as part of an investigation in a case.

(With ANI inputs)

