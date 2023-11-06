Tamil Nadu: IT Dept carries out searches for fourth consecutive day at premises linked to Minister EV Velu

Monday, November 06, 2023
     
The Income Tax officials on Friday launched searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state minister EV Velu.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Tiruvannamalai Updated on: November 06, 2023 12:18 IST
Income Tax raid continues for the fourth consecutive day
Image Source : ANI Income Tax raid continues for the fourth consecutive day

IT raid: The Income Tax officials on Monday continued searches for the fourth consecutive day at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state minister EV Velu. 

Earlier, four locations in Karur district were searched by the IT Department in connection with an alleged case of tax evasion. The search operations were earlier conducted at the residence of Padma, sister of late DMK leader Vasugi Murugesan, businessman Suresh's office in the Gandhipuram area and also at his residence in KVP Nagar.

According to sources, the Income Tax (I-T) officers also conducted search operations at the residence of EV Velu's son, Kamban, in Thiruvannamalai. Kamban is currently serving as the Director of Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai.

The raids at Kamban's residence have been ongoing since Friday night, according to the sources. Additionally, Income Tax (IT) raids were conducted at various locations in Tamil Nadu related to contractors and suppliers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in connection with the supply of equipment.

Last week raids were conducted at around 10 places in Chennai, including raids at India Private Limited and Radha Engineering Works Private Limited. 

(With ANI inputs)

