Chennai South Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK stronghold set to witness triangular face-off

DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian Vs BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan Vs AIADMK's J Jayavardhan at Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency.

Chennai South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chennai South is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The state has 39 parliamentary seats. The South Chennai Parliament seat, renowned for its top-tier educational institutions and IT companies, is gearing up for a three-way direct contest. In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the ruling DMK, AIADMK, and BJP are poised for a fierce battle, with two prominent women leaders and a former MP vying for victory.

Incumbent DMK MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian will face-off former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, while the AIADMK has fielded ex-MP Dr J Jayavardhan, who won from here in 2014. Incidentally, Tamilisai resigned as governor earlier this week before re-joining the saffron party which has nominated her from this segment. The leader has expressed confidence of winning, saying she was aware of the problems in the constituency, being a resident for 40 years.

Meanwhile, Jayavardhan is banking on the various welfare measures he brought in or initiated during his 2014-19 stint, in health and railway sectors among others

Chennai South: A DMK stronghold

The constituency has been a DMK stronghold with the party winning it five times. AIADMK has emerged victorious twice. BJP is yet to make its mark in the region and secured third place in the 2014 elections. In the 2019 polls, Thamizhachi Thangapandian emerged victorious by defeating Jayavardhan by a margin of 2,62,223 votes. In 2014, Jayavardhan had defeated his close rival, TKS Elangovan of the DMK by over 1.36 lakh votes. As per the Election Commission data, Chennai South has a total 19,36,209 voters of which 9,61,904 are men and 9,73,934 women. The constituency has 371 transgenders.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.