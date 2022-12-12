Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rewind 2022: Rafael Nadal's epic comeback in Australian Open final to clinch record 21st Grand Slam title

The year 2022 has been full of drama and excitement as star names across the globe have made their name in different sports. Rafael Nadal has been no exception to it as the year saw him become the most successful single men’s Grand Slam player when he clinched the Australia Open title in January. In doing so he clinched a record 21st Grand Slam title and surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with whom he shares a close rivalry.

Nadal becomes most successful Men’s singles star

Walking into the Australian Open, the King of Clay had hardly been on an impressive run and had not clinched glory at the Aussie slam since 2009. However, Nadal scripted one of the most epic battles of his life and against all the odds made it to the final of the Australian Open. The King of Clay had a day with destiny when he took to the court at the Rod Laver Arena on January 30 against US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal scripts historic comeback

The final though did not start according to the plan for the 20-time Grand Slam champion and dropped the opening two sets. While he was steering down the barrel of defeat, fitness was also an issue for the 36-year-old who could hardly match the intensity of his Russian opponent. However, with experience in his arsenal, it was never going to be a worrying sign for Nadal.

Nadal scripted a historic comeback that saw him record the first Open Era win from two sets down at the Australian Open final. In a marathon affair, where Nadal was trailing 2-6, 6-7 was all of a sudden turned on the head. Everyone at the Rod Laver Arena that day witnessed a true classic encounter where the Spaniard would reign supreme and win the contest. In the end, Nadal would go on to win the match 2–6, 6–7(5–7), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5 in 5 hours and 24 minutes and become the most successful men’s player in singles competition with 21 Grand Slam titles.

Months later, the King of Clay added another feather to his impressive cap by winning his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam title. The final still goes down as one of the best matches of Nadal’s career saw him end his 13-year drought at the Aussie Open.

