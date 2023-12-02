Rafael Nadal to make highly-anticipated return, confirms participation in first ATP 2024 tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rafael Nadal during the 2023 Australian Open

The legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal announced his highly-anticipated return to action on Friday, November 11. The Spanish star posted an emotional video message on social media to confirm his participation in the Brisbane International, the first ATP 250 tour of the 2024 season.

The 37-year-old veteran had suffered a hip injury during his defeat in the second round of the Australian Open in January 2023. He was expected to make a return for the French Open, where he holds a staggering 14 titles, but was not able to recover completely.

Nadal played only four games in 2023 and many predicted an end to his glorious career. But the 22-time Grand Slam winner hinted at his return for the 2024 season earlier and now confirms his participation in the Brisbane Internationa starting from January 1.

The King of Clay posted a video of him suffering an injury in Melbourne and then added that he didn't deserve to end like that. He confirmed his participation in Brisbane 2024 where Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov and Nadal's long-time rival Andy Murray are slotted for a draw.

"I don't think I deserve to end like this," Nadal said in a video posted on social media. "I believe I have worked hard all my sports life. So, that my end isn't here at a press conference. I am going to finish my career in the right way. After a year of not competing, it is time to come back. It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there."

In Nadal's absence, the Serbian Novak Djokovic claimed the record for most major titles. Djokovic claimed three Grand Slam titles in 2023 to take his tally to 2024 and is expected to battle for the apex position with Nadal in the upcoming year. Nadal's chances to surpass his rivals are slim as he intends to end his career after the US Open 2024.

