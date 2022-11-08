Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICC Hall of Fame: Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Abdul Qadir & Charlotte Edwards inducted as new members

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its latest inductees to its prestigious Hall of Fame as West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul becomes the latest to join. A veteran of the game, Chanderpaul was a loyal servant to the West Indies team and served for more than two decades. Along with Chanderpaul, England Women’s team legend Charlotte Edwards and Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir are also part of the latest inductees.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Chanderpaul played international cricket even longer than Edwards and the West Indies great certainly did enough during his 21-year career to show he belongs in the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Guyanese batter scored a total of 11867 Test runs, hit 30 Test centuries and maintained an average in excess of 50, finishing with 51.37.

But it wasn't just in the longest format of the game that the pint-sized left-hander thrived, with Chanderpaul also excelling in the 50-over game with a total of 8778 runs coming at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 70.74.

"It’s an amazing honour to follow the footsteps of many legends and so many other great cricketers of the past," Chanderpaul said.

"I’m grateful for the recognition and would like to enjoy the moment with family, friends and most importantly the West Indies cricket fans and fans around the world who passionately supported me throughout my career."

Abdul Qadir

Pakistan spinner Qadir joins the ranks following an illustrious career that saw him appear in 67 Test matches and 104 ODI games for his country over a 13-year period.

Well renowned for changing the art of spin bowling, Qadir had a unique style when approaching the crease and his eye-catching skip and jump in his delivery stride is easily identifiable.

Qadir finished his career with 236 Test wickets - still the third among all Pakistan spinners - and 132 ODI wickets, representing the team in 171 international matches across the two formats.

ALSO READ I IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma hit on forearm during warm-up

Charlotte Edwards

Edwards' honour roll is just as impressive, with the Englishwoman having amassed an individual record as a top-order batter and successful leader that surpasses most of her contemporaries.

At the time of her retirement in 2016, Edwards was the leading women’s run-scorer from any nation in the history of both ODI and T20 cricket and the 42-year-old remains the record run-scorer in both ODIs and T20Is for England.

Her career totals of 5992 runs at an average of 38.16 in 191 ODIs and 2605 runs at 32.97 in 95 T20Is are impressive and her 1676 runs at an average of 44.10 in Test cricket only adds to her bulging resume.

Latest Sports News