Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev fined US$12,000 for outburst at chair umpire in semifinal

US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, who booked his finals ticket of Australian Open 2022, by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal has been fined a total of US$12,000 on Saturday for his extraordinary outburst at the chair umpire in the SF.

Tennis Australia fined World Number one $8,000 for a visible obscenity and $4,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Medvedev will be facing Rafael Nadal in the final of AO 2022.

Between the third and fourth set, Medvedev engaged in a verbal argument with chair umpire Jaume Campistol. Medvedev was unhappy that Tsitsipas' father was continuously coaching him during the game.

"Are you mad? Are you mad? (Tsitsipas's) father can coach every point?. Are you stupid? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point? Answer my question. Will you answer my question? Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point?," Medvedev screamed at Campistol.

Medvedev also expressed his unhappiness on the standard of umpiring in the semifinal match of the Grand Slam. "Oh my god. Oh my god, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in the semi-final, your answer? Look at me. I'm talking to you!," Daniil said.

Medvedev was also heard calling umpire small cat. However, at his post-match press conference, he said he regretted making the outburst.

According to the ATP, Medvedev's career earnings are $22 million while the Australian Open winner will get prize money of AUS$2.875 million ($2 million).

Medvedev has a tough game on his hand as he will be facing Rafael Nadal who is eyeing 21st Grand Slam titles in the Australian Open final.