Image Source : GETTY IMAGES We were wrong, it was too soon: Novak Djokovic on Adria Tour

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has issued an apology and has also admitted it was too soon to hold the Adria Tour which he organised with his brother in Serbia and Croatia.

Besides Djokovic, three other players -- Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki who participated in the event held in Belgrade and Zadar -- have been diagnosed with COVID-19. (Also Read | Novak Djokovic defends exhibition series but apologises for COVID-19 cases in Adria Tour)

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said in a fresh statement on his official Twitter handle.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection," he added.

Following the news that Djokovic and his wife have contracted the virus, the remainder of the tournament was cancelled. (Also Read | Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena test positive for coronavirus)

"If you attended the Adria Tour or were around any attendees please get tested and practice social distancing. For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will be sharing health resources in the immediate future.

"The rest of the tournament has been cancelled and we will remain focussed on all those who have been affected. I pray for everyone's full recovery," the Serbian said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage