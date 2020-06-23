Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES World No.1 Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested positive for coronavirus after coming off fresh from his Adria Tour of events organised in Belgrade, Serbia.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested positive for coronavirus after coming off fresh from his Adria Tour of events organised in Belgrade, Serbia where three other tennis stars - Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Victor Troicki - along with two coaches had contracted the virus.

Djokovic got himself and his entire family tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Belgrade. And while he showed no symptoms of the virus, he tested positive and so did his wife Jelena.

Earlier in the day, Troicki and his pregnant wife had tested positive for the virus. The former world no.20 had played against Djokovic at Belgrade during the first part of the two-leg tour.

The Serbian tennis star was the organiser of the Adria tour which started in Belgrade and then moved to Zadar in Croatia. The event showed no social-distancing norm being maintained on and off the court.

Dimitrov had tested positive on Sunday and Coric, against whom the Bulgarian had played on Saturday, tested positive the following day. The event was immediately called off after Dimitrov's test results and Djokovic left Croatia.

​"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region. The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation," Djokovic said in his statement.

Djokovic and his wife have now moved into self-isolation and said that he will take the test once again after five days.

