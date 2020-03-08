Monday, March 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. Sofia Kenin withstands strong Anna-Lena Friedsam challenge to win Lyon Open

Sofia Kenin withstands strong Anna-Lena Friedsam challenge to win Lyon Open

The top-seeded Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, dropped her serve three times but broke the unseeded Friedsam on five occasions.

AP AP
Lyon, France Published on: March 08, 2020 23:22 IST
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin overcame strong opposition from Anna-Lena Friedsam to win the Lyon Open final 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Sunday for her fifth career title.

The top-seeded Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, dropped her serve three times but broke the unseeded Friedsam on five occasions.

The 21-year-old American clinched victory with a strong serve which her German opponent struggled to return, giving Kenin a straightforward smash at the net.

The 136th-ranked Friedsam, who has never won a singles title and has won one in doubles, is working her way back after two shoulder surgeries.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News