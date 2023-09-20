World Wrestling Championships: Antim Panghal beats World Champion Parrish on way to semi-finals berth

Follow us on Image Source : SAI MEDIA TWITTER Antim Panghal confirmed her semi-final qualification beating Natalia Malysheva in the quarters of World Wrestling Championships

India's teenage sensation Antim Panghal shocked reigning world champion Dominique Parris in the first round as she qualified for the semi-finals of the World Wrestling Championships. Panghal, who is competing in the 53kg category after winning the trials, is now just one step away from confirming her worlds medal and a berth in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Panghal's start wasn't that auspicious against the American as she began her bout with a 0-2 deficit but she persisted to come back and win the first round 3-2 shocking Parrish. This was just the start of the what was going to be a hard-fought but fruitful day for Panghal.

Parris had gained an early advantage with the quick takedown move but Panghal was attentive enough to know what was coming and didn't let the American attempt the same again with solid defence. After getting the hold of Parrish's leg, she did the takedown and the scores were level now. The reigning world champion then lost a passivity point and Panghal was able to get hold of that one-point lead when it became standing wrestling.

Panghal beat Poland's Roksana Marta Zasina on technical superiority in the second round to move to the quarter-finals. She then beat Russia's Natalia Malysheva in the quarter-finals with a 9-6 difference on points to confirm her spot in the semis.

However, other women wrestlers Manisha (62kg), Priyanka (68kg) and Jyoti Brewal (72kg) have lost their bouts and their fate depends upon how their opponents play their respective games. The results in men's freestyle were even worse as all 10 wrestlers bowed out without confirming even a Paris Olympic berth or a medal. Indian wrestlers are playing under the UWW flag since WFI was suspended last month.

