World Wrestling Championship: Antim Panghal's winning run hits roadblock in semis; remains in fray for bronze

Follow us on Image Source : SAI MEDIA/ X Antim Panghal in action during World Wrestling Championship

India's emerging wrestling sensation Antim Panghal's unbeaten run in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship came to a halt as she lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarussia on technical superiority 5-4. However, all is not over for the 19-year-old sensation as she can still gain an Olympic quota if she wins the match slated to be played between the losers of the bronze-medal fixture.

Antim was the only Indian wrestler (although competing as a neutral athlete as the United World Wrestling suspended the Wrestling Federation of India on grounds of not conducting the elections on time) who successfully made her way into the semis after winning her first three fixtures.

Antim made a bright start to her day after beating the reigning champion Olivia Dominique Parrish of the USA. Her bout against Parrish saw her comeback from a deficit of 0-2 and claim victory at the end. Antim continued her winning run in the next game when she took on Roksana Marta Zasina of Poland and outplayed her by technical superiority. After defeating Zasina Antim found herself up against Natalia Malysheva of Russia (competing as a neutral athlete) and emerged victorious by a margin of 9-6.

Among the other female Indian wrestlers Jyoti Berwal (72 KG), Priyanka (68 KG) and Manisha (62 KG) lost their respective fixtures and have crashed out of the tournament. 10 of India's men free-style wrestlers also got eliminated without earning an Olympic quota or securing a medal in non-Olympic categories.

Complete schedule:

Date EVENTS 16 September Men's Freestyle (61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal 17 September Men's Freestyle (57 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg) Final 18 September Men's Freestyle (65 kg, 97 kg), Women's Freestyle (55 kg, 59 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (57 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg) Final 19 September Women's Freestyle (50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (65 kg, 97 kg) Final, Women's Freestyle (55 kg, 59 kg) Final 20 September Women's Freestyle (53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal Women's Freestyle (50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg) Final 21 September Men's Greco Roman (55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Women's Freestyle (53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg) Final 22 September Men's Greco Roman (60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg) Final 23 September Men's Greco Roman (63 kg, 67 kg, 87 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg) Final 24 September Men's Greco Roman (63 kg, 67 kg, 87 kg) Final

Latest Sports News