Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  5. World Wrestling Championship: Antim Panghal's winning run hits roadblock in semis; remains in fray for bronze

India's rising wrestling sensation Antim Panghal lost her semifinal bout against world No. 23 Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarussia in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade, Serbia but she is still in contention to win bronze and earn an Olympic qualification for herself.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2023 6:58 IST
Antim Panghal
Image Source : SAI MEDIA/ X Antim Panghal in action during World Wrestling Championship

India's emerging wrestling sensation Antim Panghal's unbeaten run in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship came to a halt as she lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarussia on technical superiority 5-4. However, all is not over for the 19-year-old sensation as she can still gain an Olympic quota if she wins the match slated to be played between the losers of the bronze-medal fixture.

Antim was the only Indian wrestler (although competing as a neutral athlete as the United World Wrestling suspended the Wrestling Federation of India on grounds of not conducting the elections on time) who successfully made her way into the semis after winning her first three fixtures.

Antim made a bright start to her day after beating the reigning champion Olivia Dominique Parrish of the USA. Her bout against Parrish saw her comeback from a deficit of 0-2 and claim victory at the end. Antim continued her winning run in the next game when she took on Roksana Marta Zasina of Poland and outplayed her by technical superiority. After defeating Zasina Antim found herself up against Natalia Malysheva of Russia (competing as a neutral athlete) and emerged victorious by a margin of 9-6.

Among the other female Indian wrestlers Jyoti Berwal (72 KG), Priyanka (68 KG) and Manisha (62 KG) lost their respective fixtures and have crashed out of the tournament. 10 of India's men free-style wrestlers also got eliminated without earning an Olympic quota or securing a medal in non-Olympic categories.

Complete schedule:

Date EVENTS
16 September Men's Freestyle (61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal
17 September Men's Freestyle (57 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg) Final
18 September Men's Freestyle (65 kg, 97 kg), Women's Freestyle (55 kg, 59 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (57 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg) Final
19 September  Women's Freestyle (50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Freestyle (65 kg, 97 kg) Final, Women's Freestyle (55 kg, 59 kg) Final
20 September Women's Freestyle (53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal Women's Freestyle (50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg) Final
21 September Men's Greco Roman (55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Women's Freestyle (53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg) Final
22 September  Men's Greco Roman (60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg) Final
23 September Men's Greco Roman (63 kg, 67 kg, 87 kg) Qualification round and Semifinal, Men's Greco Roman (60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg) Final
24 September Men's Greco Roman (63 kg, 67 kg, 87 kg) Final

