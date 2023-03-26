Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen becomes World champion again, joins Mary Kom in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nikhat Zareen crowned champion

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's star pugilist Nikhat Zareen continued to reign over the world as the 26-year-old won her second successive World title in the Boxing Championships. Zareen thrashed Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 50kg summit clash in New Delhi.

Zareen dominated the contest right from the first round as she won it by 5-0. The second round of the contest was a closely fought one but Zareen turned the game more in her favour in the final round of the match and won the title clash with a 5-0 score.

Zareen joins Mary Kom in elite list

Nikhat Zareen has joined an elite list featuring legendary pugilist Mary Kom. Zareen is only the second Indian after Kom to win World Championships for two times in her career.

"I am very happy that I have become a world champion for the second time, especially in an Olympic category," Nikhat, who won the 52kg title last year, said after her bout. She said that this was one of the toughest bouts she faced and it was a roller-coaster bout. "Today's bout was the toughest for me, she is an Asian champion and my next target is Asian Games and I might meet her, so I will work hard. "It was a roller coaster bout, she got warning, I got warning, she got count so did I. But I went all out," she added.

Lovlina Borgohain wins Gold

Notably, India's other pugilist Lovlina Borgohain also won the Gold medal and became the World Champion later in the day. The Indian star won her final match against Australia’s Caitlin Parker with a 5-2 win. The star Indian ended the jinx of bronze medals as she won her maiden gold in the Worlds event in the 75 kg category. She had earlier won three bronze, including two at the Worlds and one at Tokyo Olympics. She won the final of the Boxing Championships 2023 by a margin of 5-2.

Latest Sports News