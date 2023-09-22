MotoGP India live streaming, schedule: When and where to watch live Grand Prix of India on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MotoGP India riders

MotoGP India live streaming, schedule: India's first-ever MotoGP race is set to be kicked off at the Buddh International Circuit in a three-day racing program from September 22 onwards. Round 13 of the two-wheeled motorsport event will see riveting action across the 5.01 km long circuit in Greater Noida. The racing action is set to begin with several practice sessions and qualifications before the main race.

The racing weekend begins with several practice sessions on Friday before the Saturday Qualifications. The first practice for the MotoGP will be held at 11:15 AM IST. There will be another practice session at 3:30 PM on Friday, following which we move to the Saturday action, September 23. Saturday will witness Free Practice Nr 2, qualifying Nr 1, qualifying Nr 2 and the Sprint race. The main race is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 3:30 PM IST.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the MotoGP race in India

When is the Grand Prix of India race?

The Grand Prix of India will be held from September 22 - September 24

At what time does the Grand Prix of India race begin?

The first practice of the MotoGP India will begin at 11:15 AM IST

Where is the Grand Prix of India race being held?

The Grand Prix of India will be played at the Buddh International Circuit

Where can you watch Grand Prix of India race on TV in India?

Fans can watch the Grand Prix of India on Sports18

Where can you watch Grand Prix of India race online in India?

One can watch the Grand Prix of India online on the JioCinema app

MotoGP India's complete schedule:

Session Time (IST) Free Practice Nr.1 11:15 AM - 12:25 PM (Friday) Best of 12:30 PM - 1:15 PM (Friday) Practice 3:30 PM - 4:40 PM (Friday) Free Practice Nr.2 10:40 AM - 11:10 AM (Saturday) Qualifying Nr.1 11:20 AM - 11:35 AM (Saturday) Qualifying Nr.2 11:45 AM - 12 PM (Saturday) Sprint race 3:30 PM - 4:15 PM (Saturday) Warm up 11:10 AM - 11:20 AM (Sunday) Rider fan parade 11:30 AM - 12:05 PM (Sunday) Main race 3:30 PM - 4:20 PM (Sunday) After the Flag 4:40 PM - 5:15 PM (Sunday) Race Press Conference 5:15 PM - 5:45 PM (Sunday)

