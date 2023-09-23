Indian MotoGP 2023: Marco Bezzecchi takes pole with all-time lap record ahead of Jorge Martin

Saturday, September 23, 2023
     
Italy's Marco Bezzecchi and Mooney VR46 Racing team take the pole position with a time of 1:43,947s, the fastest at Buddh International Circuit.

The star Italian racer Marco Bezzecchi took the pole position after the qualifying session of the Indian MotoGP 2023 at Buddh International Circuit on Saturday, September 23. Mooney VR46 Racing Team driver recorded a 01:43.947 finish, the fastest in the Indian circuit, ahead of rivals Jorge Martin and the season leader Francesco Bagnaia.

After a poor showing in the practice sessions on Friday, both Mooney VR46 Racing Team drivers displayed a remarkable comeback to keep pressure on leading team Prima Pramac Racing in the qualifying session. The current Martin fell only 34s short of Bezzecchi while the race favourite Bagnaia took the last final front-row spot with a finish of 01:44:203.

Indian MotoGP 2023 Grid:

  1. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) - 01:43.947
  2. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) - 01:43.990
  3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) - 01:44.203
  4. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) - 01:44.215
  5. Joan Mir (Rspsol Honda Team) - 01:44.454
  6. Marc Marquez (Rspsol Honda Team) - 01:44.469
  7. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) - 01:44.515
  8. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha MotoGP) - 01:44.724
  9. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) - 01:44.741
  10. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilla Racing) - 01:44.750

Bezzecchi is currently listed third in the championship title race with 239 points after 12 races and is 69 points behind Francesco Bagnaia. In the Constructors' standings, Mooney VR46 Racing Team are placed second with 353 points and are competing with leaders Prima Pramac Racing (406 points) this season. Bezzecchi termed a tough race for the qualifying and revealed his happiness after taking the pole in India MotoGP.

"It was really tough," Bezzecchi said after the qualifying session on Saturday. "We struggled a bit yesterday. This morning I felt better on the bike. I am very happy for this pole position. I want to dedicate this pole to a friend of mine who unfortunately left us a couple of days ago."

