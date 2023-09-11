India TV Sports Wrap on September 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four clash has been moved into the reserve day after rain spoiled the Sunday game in Colombo. The Men in Blue have made 147/2 in 24.1 overs when the heaven gates opened up. There is a reserve day in place and the play will resume at 3 PM IST. Meanwhile in the Tennis world, Novak Djokovic enters into the history books again with a win over Daniil Medvedev in the final of US Open 2023. He has equalled the record of most Grand Slam singles titles ever won as he joins Margaret Court with 24 titles. Here are all the top ten trending sports stories on September 11.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Asia Cup 2023: India face Pakistan in Super Four clash on reserve day

The India vs Pakistan Super Four clash in Asia Cup has moved into the reserve day after rain spoiled the Sunday outing

IND vs PAK: Weather likely to intervene India vs Pakistan clash on reserve day

The weather in Colombo is likely to intervene the reserve day of the India vs Pakistan clash

Novak Djokovic wins 24th Major Grand Slam with win at US Open

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open 2023 to win his 24th singles Grand Slam title

New Zealand announce World Cup squad, Kane Williamson named captain

New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup as Kane Williamson makes a return

England defeat New Zealand in second ODI to level the series

England levelled the four-match ODI series with a win over New Zealand in the second game

Lionel Messi doubtful to start in Argentina vs Bolivia World Cup qualifying game

Lionel Messi is unlikely to start in Argentina's World Cup qualifying game against Bolivia

Suspended chief of Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales resigns

The suspended chief of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales has resgined

India lose third-place playoff at King's Cup as Lebanon win 1-0

India went down in the third-place playoff match to Lebanon at the King's Cup

India win SAFF U-16 Championships with 2-0 win over Bangladesh

The Blue Tigers won the SAFF U-16 Championships with a win over Bangladesh

UEFA's head of women's football Nadine Kessler turns down job to oversee all of Germany's national teams

