Dominant Maharashtra wins 37th National Games in Goa with record 228 medals, Services finishes second

2023 National Games Goa: Maharashtra emerged as winners as they lifted the famous Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy after a historic triumph at the 37th National Games on Thursday, November 9. With 228 medals, and a new national record, Maharashtra held on to their lead at the top of the medals tally on the last day of the tournament in Goa.

Maharashtra also broke Services' winning streak of four consecutive titles by topping the table after 29 years. Maharashtra famously won the National Games in 1985 and 1994 and finished the last edition second despite claiming the highest 140 medals. Services dominated the tournament by winning the previous four editions and finished in second place this year with some stellar performances.

Kerala's ace swimmer Srihari Nataraj bagged the award for best male athlete of this edition with 10 medals, including sensational eight golds. Maharashtra's star athlete Sanyukta Prasen Kale and Pranati Nayak of Odisha were adjudged as the best female athletes (both 5 medals).

Maharashtra bagged five more Gold medals on Day 16 to take the tally to 80 and extended their lead over the defending champions Services Sports Control Board and Haryana. Services managed to win only three medals today and finished 102 medals behind Maharashtra. Haryana claimed the the last place on the podium with 62 Gold medals and overall 192 medals.

Tournament hosts Goa impressed by finishing in the top ten for the first time in National Games history. They finished in the ninth position with 92 medals, including 27 Golds, just two behind Delhi. Kerala made a big jump on the last day by winning 12 medals and securing fifth place.

Updated National Games 2023 Final Medals Tally

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals 1 Maharashtra 80 69 79 228 2 Services 66 27 33 126 3 Haryana 62 55 75 192 4 Madhya Pradesh 37 36 39 112 5 Kerala 36 24 27 87 6 Karnataka 32 32 37 101 7 Manipur 30 22 30 82 8 Delhi 29 26 67 122 9 Goa 27 27 38 92 10 Tamil Nadu 19 26 32 77

