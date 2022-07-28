Follow us on Image Source : BIRMINGHAM 2022 Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch opening ceremony on TV, online in India

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are set to begin on the 28th of July, Thursday.

The opening ceremony will mark the beginning of the multi-nation event. Badminton player PV Sindhu and Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the country's flagbearers for the ceremony.

Team India Chef de Mission at Birmingham Rajesh Bhandari said a maximum of 164 participants can take part from the Indian contingent in the Parade of Nations.

"The count of 164 will include athletes and team officials. The final list will be drawn up by this evening, gauging the availability of the athletes," Bhandari said.

A total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.

Here are all the details about the opening ceremony:​

When is the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The opening ceremony is on the 28th of July, Thursday.

Where is the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 be held?

The opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

At what time will the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 start in India?

The opening ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST in India.

Where will be the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 telecasted on TV in India?

The ceremony will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will be the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 streamed online in India?

The ceremony can be watched online on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Latest Sports News