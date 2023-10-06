Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Asian Games 2023: Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke bag Silver medal in recurve archery final

Asian Games 2023: The Indian recurve team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke took India's Asian Games medal tally to 90. The Indian trio clinched a Silver medal at the Hangzhou Games.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 14:39 IST
Atanu Das
Image Source : GETTY Atanu Das

Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's archery team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke clinched a Silver medal for India at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The Indian trio bagged the second prize in the Recurve Men's Team Gold Medal Match after going to the Republic of Korea 5-1 in straight sets. This is India's 90th medal at the Games after the women's team brought a Bronze medal in Sepaktakraw.

The Indian trio scored a total of 167 points, while the Korean team registered 173 points. India had 9 arrows of perfect 10, while the Koreans had 12 arrows of the maximum range.

More to follow...

