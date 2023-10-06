Asian Games 2023: Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke bag Silver medal in recurve archery final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Atanu Das

Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's archery team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke clinched a Silver medal for India at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The Indian trio bagged the second prize in the Recurve Men's Team Gold Medal Match after going to the Republic of Korea 5-1 in straight sets. This is India's 90th medal at the Games after the women's team brought a Bronze medal in Sepaktakraw.

The Indian trio scored a total of 167 points, while the Korean team registered 173 points. India had 9 arrows of perfect 10, while the Koreans had 12 arrows of the maximum range.

More to follow...

