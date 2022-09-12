SAFF U-17 Championship: India beat Bangladesh to seal spot in final

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF India advances to final

India beat Bangladesh 2-1 in the SAFF U-17 Championship semifinal on Monday and sealed their spot for the final clash.

Striker Thanglalsoun Gangte (51st, 59th) netted a second-half brace to win the match for India. On the other hand, Bangladesh pulled one back through a Mirajul Islam penalty in the 62nd minute.

Both teams created several chances in the first half, which were wasted.

In the 16th minute, Korou Singh sent in a cross from the right for Gangte who managed to shoulder his marker in the box. But even with rival goalkeeper Sohanur Rahaman caught in between, he failed to direct his header into the net.

But soon, Team India surged into the lead as striker Gangte, who was lurking around the opposition box, received it just outside the area, and he finished it to the right of the goalkeeper.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later off a brilliant counter-attack. The Indian defenders thwarted a rival attack inside the box, and the counter-attack down the right caught Bangladesh unaware. Eventually, Vanlalpeka Guite sent it into the box and Gangte made no mistake to tap it in.

However, Bangladesh pulled one back just a few minutes later, after they were awarded a penalty for a soft foul. Striker Mirajul stepped up to the spot and sent Indian keeper Sahil the wrong way, scoring his side's only goal of the match.

The final is scheduled to be played on 14th of September and India will face either Sri lanka or Nepal.

