Napoli clinch Serie A title for the first time in 33 years after Udinese draw

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Napoli win Serie A 2022-23

Napoli celebrate after 33 years as they clinched Serie A 2022-23 tile after their 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday, May 4. This is Napoli's third Serie A title in their history and the first in the post-Diego Maradona era. The legendary Argentine figure guided the Napels to league glory in 1987 and 1990, so this win came as emotional glory for the fans.

Udinese took a 1-0 lead at Dacia Arena through midfielder Sandi Lovric's goal in the 12th minute. Prior to this game, Napoli needed just a point to secure a league title as they maintained a 15-point lead over second-placed Lazio. The star forward Victor Osimhen provided that historic point as he found the back of the net in the 52nd minute. The hosts denied Gli Azzurri three points as the game ended in a draw. But Napoli players and fans didn't care as the stadium erupted in celebration. Traveling fans rushed to the pitch to live the historic moment while Luciano Spalleti's team basked in glory.

Spalleti, 64, became the oldest football manager to win Serie A, as the Italian agreed that he never witnessed anything like this season during his 25 years as head coach. Only AS Roma waited longer between two Serie A titles, 41 years from 1942 to 1983. Napoli managed to win the league with five games remaining, a joint record in Italy's top league.

The New Italian champions were never favorites to mount a title challenge prior to this season but they truly surprised everyone. Victor Osimhen deserves huge credit for his contribution with goals this season. The Nigerian striker leads the goalscoring chart this season with 22 goals from 27 Serie A games and now will be in fans' memories forever after his title-winning goal.

Latest Sports News