Premier League live streaming, Liverpool vs Leeds United: Watch LFC vs LUFC live football match online

Premier League live streaming, Liverpool vs Leeds United: The all new season of the Premier League kickstarts today with defending champions Liverpool taking on the newly-promoted Leeds United in an enticing opening day contest. Marcelo Biesla's Leeds have made an incredible progress over the past few years and will be aiming to become a mainstay in the Premier League after securing promotion last season. Liverpool, meanwhile, face a tough task as they defend the Premier League title for the first time, as their rivals -- Chelsea in particular -- have strengthened with hosts of purchases in the transfer market. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Premier League live streaming, Liverpool vs Leeds United live online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Live Streaming, Premier League

When is the Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United being played?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United will be played at Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Leeds United will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

