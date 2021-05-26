Image Source : TWITTER/DEVKIPATHSHALA Forced to work in farms, Indian footballer Asha receives help from Dev Kumar Verma's Pathshala Trust

Asha Kumari had represented the country in five U-18 matches. Now 21, Kumari should've ideally been competing for the Indian senior team. However, she is currently struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic.

Kumari represented India's age-group team in five international matches at Thimphu in Bhutan. However, with no matches being scheduled during these times, she is forced to do farming, selling vegetables and do manual labour.

Kumari lost her father during childhood and her mother sells vegetables. Her story was shared by many newspapers but to no significant avail.

However, she has now received help from Pathshala Educational Trust, which has offered her a month's worth of ration goods. The founder of the Trust, Dev Kumar Sharma also promised Kumari that she will receive every possible financial and football-related help.

Sharma also urged his friends Kunal Sarangi and former MLA Bahragodha to help Kumari. Sarangi later took to Twitter to request India's sports minister Kiren Rijiju to assist Kumari during her difficult situation.

Through his official Twitter account, Verma also urged the Sonu Sood Foundation to step forward in helping Kumari.