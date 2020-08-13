Champions League | 'I was confident in myself', says PSG's winning goal scorer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Image Source : AP Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the winning goal for PSG in injury time to secure the side's place in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has said he always believed that Paris Saint-Germain could win despite being a goal down against Atalanta for most parts of the Champions League one-legged quarter-final tie.

Choupo-Moting emerged as the club's unlikely quarter-final hero as he scored the winner after coming on as a late substitute at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday.

The former Stoke City forward was involved in Marquinhos' 90th-minute equaliser, before netting the winner three minutes into stoppage time to secure a dramatic 2-1 win.

"When I came on, I thought to myself, 'We can't lose, we can't go home like that.' I was confident in myself, confident in the team and then the rest is the history of Paris. We had a good feeling in the team. We're enjoying good moments on and off the pitch," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It was a crazy game, a tough game and opponents. I think we showed till the last moment that we believed in ourselves. It wasn't easy because we had some good occasions that unfortunately we couldn't score.

"We've already won four titles this season but the most important is this one. We really believe in ourselves and we did it today. Everybody knows we have top quality individuals, but we wanted to show it also as a team. It's a big step today against a very good opponent. Respect to Atalanta, but I'm very happy we did it."

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel said: "Imagine what I would have done (with my celebration) if I had two legs! Maybe today would be the day you would see me sprint for 40 metres. But it's the club's birthday today, exactly 50 years, so we will not forget this birthday."

