Champions League Final, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Preview, Team News, Head-to-Head Record, Prediction

Manchester City are a win away from recording their maiden UEFA Champions League title as they take on Italian heavyweights Inter Milan in the final at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10. The Citizens are chasing a famous English treble after clinching England Premier League and FA Cup titles this season while Inter Milan, who won Copa Italia this season, will be looking to record their fourth Champions League trophy.

English giants Liverpool beat Italian force AC Milan in the 2003 Champions League final at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium and Manchester City will be looking to emulate that win after 20 years. They beat Real Madrid 5-1 in the semi-final clash to clear their intentions for the final. On the other hand, The Nerazurri thrashed seven-time champions AC Milan 3-0 to reach the final.

This is only the second time the Citizens have reached the summit clash in UCL but considering their form and dominance in English football, they enter the final as favorites on Saturday.

Champions League 2022-23 Final, Match Details:

Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 10:00 PM Local Time (Istanbul), 12:30 AM IST (June 11)

Team News and Possible Playing XIs:

Manchester City sweat on Kyle Walker's availability as the English right-back suffered a minor back injury during the team's FA Cup clash. However, Walker has revealed that he is available for the UCL final and is likely to start in a three-man defence. Ederson, the first-choice Goalkeeper, is expected to replace Stefan Ortega in posts in the only change for the Citizens.

For Inter, Argentian forward Joaquin Correa remains doubtful due to a calf issue he picked in Copa Italia final and is expected to start from the bench. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also suffering a thigh injury but is cleared to feature in the final.

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Inter Milan XI (3-5-2): Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record:

Surprisingly, this is the first time both European giants are facing each other in a competitive football match.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Inter Milan

