Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA WC QF: Head-to-head, match insights, road to quarterfinals and other details

Argentina and Netherlands are set to face each other on Saturday in the second quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both teams will want to register a victory and seal the semifinal berth.

Before we dive into action, here is all you need to know about the upcoming game:

Head-to-head Details -

Netherlands and Argentina are set to face each other in their sixth World Cup encounter.

Out of their total nine meetings in all competitions, the Netherlands have remained unbeaten in eight matches and have suffered a loss in the year 1978 World Cup final. The last match between both the teams was in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

Argentina vs Netherlands Head-To-Head:

Matches won by Argentina - 1

Matches won by Netherlands - 4

Matches ended in a draw - 4

Let's look at some valuable insights:

Interestingly, since losing the1930 final against Uruguay, Argentina's previous nine eliminations from the World Cup knockout rounds have come against European nations.

On the other hand, the Netherlands have progressed from their last three World Cup quarterfinal matches - 1998, 2010, 2014.

Let's look at their journeys to the quarterfinals:

Argentina's road to Quarterfinals -

Match 1: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Loser (1-2)

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Loser (1-2) Match 2: Argentina vs Mexico - Winner (2-0)

Argentina vs Mexico - Winner (2-0) Match 3: Argentina vs Poland - Winner (0-2)

Argentina vs Poland - Winner (0-2) Round of 16: Argentina vs Australia - Winner (2-1)

