Premier League players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' on back of shirts for first 12 matches of restarted season

Premier League will resume from June 17 onwards with matches being played behind closed doors.

Premier League on Friday released a statement wherein players' name will be replaced with 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches when the 2019/20 season resumes from June 17 onwards with matches being played behind closed doors.

Premier League players from all the 20 clubs have made the following statement: "We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether."

Besides, a 'Black Lives Matter' logo will feature on the shirts for the remainder of the season which comprises 92 games along with a batch thanking the National Health Service (NHS) for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League will also support players who "take a knee" before or during matches.

"The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism," the statement added.

Players from several Premier League teams have been pictured this week in training taking a knee as part of anti-racism gestures sparked by the death of Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air.

The laws of the game prohibit “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on matchday equipment. But the English Football Association has said “common sense” would be applied when assessing the context of on-field messages. That followed a new stance from FIFA adopted after players in the German league had “Justice for George Floyd” messages on — or under — their jerseys.



