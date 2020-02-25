Napoli vs Barcelona Live Streaming, Champions League round of 16: Watch live football match online

Image Source : GETTY Napoli vs Barcelona Live Streaming, Champions League round of 16

Napoli vs Barcelona Live Streaming, Champions League round of 16: Napoli will host former champions Barcelona at their Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions league. Napoli finished second in Group E with 12 points, winning two at home (including win against Liverpool), two away and losing one. The Serie A runners-up had lost both their last-16 matches to eventual champions - 6-2 against Real Madrid in 2016/17 and 7-2 against Chelsea in 2011/12. They also have a poor record against Spanish clubs - W1 L5. The 26-time La Liga winners, on the other hand, finished with 14 points in Group F and their record against Italian clubs are - W8 L5 - and have lost their last two matches both in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match online on SonyLIV and Sony Ten 2.

Napoli vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League:

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona will take place on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona will be played at Stadio San Paolo in Naples.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Napoli vs Barcelona will live stream on SonyLIV.